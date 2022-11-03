Suspicious persons leave Fall River residents uneasy

FALL RIVER: Two suspicious persons that left some Fall River residents with an uneasy feeling Wednesday night got a ride home—courtesy of Halifax District RCMP.

Const. Guillaume Tremblay said at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Nov. 2, police responded to a report of two suspicious men in the neighbourhood of Richardson Dr. and Fall River Rd.

The two men were seen coming out of the woods in the Martyn Drive area onto residents property, as well as appearing to look into a bedroom at a couple homes, residents told The Laker News.

Const. Tremblay said RCMP officers completed patrols in the area but did not locate the two men.

Shortly after, officers responded to a report of two men, fitting the same physical description, who attempted to enter a restaurant by using the rear entrance door which was opened.

“RCMP officers arrived on scene and detained the two men, who were showing signs of intoxication,” said Const. Tremblay.

He said the men were identified and searched for officer safety reasons.

Const. Tremblay said the information gathered by officers did not indicate that a criminal offence had been committed. As well, no reports of break and enters had been received.

He said the men stated to officers they were waiting for a ride home.

“RCMP officers provided them with a ride home as courtesy,’ said Const. Tremblay.

File # 22-135154