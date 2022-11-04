Dragons third period explosion powers victory over Citadel High

LANTZ: The Lockview High Dragons scored three times in the third period to break open a close game with Citadel High boys hockey team enroute to a 5-2 win on Tuesday night.

The Metro High School Hockey League game was played before a small crowd at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

Devon Francis of Beaver Bank scored twice and assisted on another, and Michael Penney stopped 17 of 19 shots sent his way in the victory.

Devon Francis celebrates the game’s first goal.

Nick Hiltz; Jake MacAulay; and Lucas Taylor with a highlight of the night reel type of goal on a slick pass from a teammate, before firing it in and turning on the red light had the other goals.

MacAulay added two assists.

Other helpers were credited to: Carter Shay; Carter White; Noah Salguiero; Spencer Bower; Jack White; and Preston Sullivan.

Leaf Korthals faced 37 shots in the Citadel goal, stopping 32 pucks.

Lockview High had six penalty minutes, while Citadel had eight penalty minutes.

The Dragons are back in Lantz on Nov. 15 hosting the Dartmouth Spartans in an 8 p.m. puck drop. They are on the road Nov. 8 against the Woodlawn Panthers in Dartmouth at RBC Centre Rink C.