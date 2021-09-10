SHUBENACADIE: East Hants RCMP were sent on a short chase after a suspected impaired driving incident in Shubenacadie on Sept. 3.

S/Sgt. Cory Bushell, with East Hants RCMP, said officers responded to several driving complaints regarding the driver of a Honda Civic travelling northbound on Hwy 102 near Shubenacadie.

“The last call reported the vehicle was driving all over the road before losing control and going off the highway,” said S/Sgt. Bushell. “Other motorists stopped to help, but the suspect, tried to leave the scene.”

He said bystanders tried to intervene to no avail.

“One witness took the keys from the driver who then fled on foot,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

He said police immediately responded, but the suspect, a 24-year-old woman from Halifax, could not be located.

But she left an easy trail for authorities to track her down, said S/Sgt. Bushell.

“The suspect did however leave all her id in the vehicle,’ he said.

S/Sgt. Bushell said a subsequent complaint of an intoxicated female in Stewiacke put the members back on the suspect’s trail.

“Upon locating her, she was arrested and taken to the detachment where she blew twice the legal limit.,” he said.

He said the woman will be facing the courts in the near future.