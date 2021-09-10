ELMSDALE: A woman wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant was apprehended following the theft of meat from a grocery store in Elmsdale on Aug. 30.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said police were alerted to the theft by a caller from the store.

The suspect was seen fleeing the scene of the grocery store theft in a blue hatchback.

“Officers located the vehicle shortly thereafter and discovered a large amount of packaged meat products,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

He said none of the vehicle occupants were able to produce a receipt.

The discovery of a suspect that has been on the run from authorities was then made.

“Upon further investigation it was revealed that one occupant, a 23-year-old woman from Liverpool, was responsible,” he said. “Upon arrest, it was determined the female also had an outstanding Canada wide warrant for her arrest.”

S/Sgt. Bushell said the woman was taken to the Burnside Correctional Centre as per the warrant.

She will face the courts for the theft of meat at a later date.