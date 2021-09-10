From the Cruiser – Aug. 30-Sept. 7

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: This week, East Hants RCMP responded to 99 calls for service.

S/Sgt. Cory Bushell provided a look at a couple of the calls officers attended too. The below two are among four that were highlighted by S/Sgt. Bushell in his weekly report.

On September 1, East Hants RCMP received a call from a motorist that a piece of metal fell off a vehicle and punctured their vehicles gas tank.

The complainant was travelling on Highway 102 near Shubenacadie when the incident occurred.

The RCMP wants to remind motorists it is an offense under the Motor Vehicle Act to have in insecure load.

RCMP were contacted Sept. 1 by the Rawdon Volunteer Fire Department regarding a fire in Clarksville. The fire department told police a loader had been set on fire.

The loader was parked there for several years prior to this incident.

The matter is still under investigation.

S/Sgt. Bushell said police are interested in speaking to anyone with information on this matter. They can call East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.

