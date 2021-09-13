Dartmouth man charged after serious MVC with motorcycle

SHUBENACADIE: A 41-year-old Dartmouth man has been charged following a serious two-vehicle collision on Highway 2 in Shubenacadie on Sept. 11.

Colchester County RCMP say in a release that at approximately 2:50 p.m., police responded to a motor vehicle collision on Hwy. 2 in Shubenacadie.

Police learned that a blue SUV had turned onto Hwy. 2 from a side road and was struck by a motorcycle that had been travelling north on Hwy. 2.

The motorcycle rider, a 38-year-old Colchester County man, suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital by EHS Lifeflight. T

he driver of the SUV, the man from Dartmouth, and a passenger, an eight-year-old child, were not injured.

Police say the driver of the SUV was issued a Summary Offence Ticket at the scene for Failing to Yield under Section 122(2) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The ticket carries a fine of $180.00.