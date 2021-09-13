COVID-19: Seventy-three new cases reported Sept. 10-13; 24 recoveries.

HALIFAX: There are 73 new cases of COVID-19 being reported Sept. 13 in the province, along with 24 recoveries. The new cases and recoveries are since the last update on Sept. 10.

Thirty-two new cases were reported on Sept. 11; 29 new cases on Sept. 12; and 12 new cases are being reported today.

Thirty-six of the cases are in Northern Zone. Thirty-two are close contacts of previously reported cases. Three are related to travel. One is under investigation.

There is a large cluster of linked cases in a defined group in Northern Zone. Most of the group is unvaccinated, so more cases are expected.

Thirty-one cases are in Central Zone. Eleven are close contacts of previously reported cases. Nine are related to travel. Eleven are under investigation.

There are signs of community spread among those in Central Zone aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.Four cases are in Eastern Zone. Three are related to travel. One is under investigation.Two cases are in Western Zone. One is a close contact of a previously reported case. One is related to travel.“We knew we’d get cases in the fourth wave and, like elsewhere, it’s among people who are not vaccinated,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. “This highlights the importance of getting the vaccine.

“It’s the best line of defence against COVID-19.”

As of today, Nova Scotia has 125 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, four people are in hospital COVID-19 units.Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,782 tests on Sept.10; 2,440 tests on Sept. 11; and 2,352 tests on Sept. 12.As of Sept. 12, 1,469,063 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 704,637 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.Since April 1, there have been 4,446 positive COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. There are 4,293 resolved cases. Cumulative cases may change as data is updated in Panorama.

Testing advice:Nova Scotians with or without symptoms can book a test at https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en for primary assessment centres across the province. Those with no symptoms are encouraged to use one of the primary assessment centres with drop-in testing, pop-up sites or public health mobile units if they want to be tested.More information on testing can be found at https://www.nshealth.ca/coronavirustesting Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is advised to self-isolate and book a COVID-19 test.Anyone advised by public health that they were a close contact needs to complete a full 14-day quarantine, regardless of test results, unless they are fully vaccinated. If they are fully vaccinated at least 14 days before the exposure date, they do not need to self-isolate as long as they are not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms. They should still get tested and should monitor for symptoms up to 14 days after the exposure date. If symptoms develop, they should get tested and self-isolate until they receive a negative test result.

Symptoms and self-assessment:Nova Scotians should visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to do a self-assessment if in the past 48 hours they have had or are currently experiencing:— cough (new or worsening)Or two or more of the following symptoms:— fever (chills, sweats)— headache— runny nose or nasal congestion— sore throat— shortness of breath or difficulty breathingPeople should call 811 if they cannot access the online self-assessment or wish to speak with a nurse about their symptoms.