LOWER SACKVILLE: RCMP continue to investigate a robbery in Lower Sackville on April 17.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said that on April 17 at approximately 9 a.m., RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a report of a robbery near the intersection of Metropolitan Ave. and Glendale Dr.

“RCMP officers learned that two youths known to one another were involved in a verbal altercation when one of the youths brandished a sensory irritant and took the other youth’s backpack,” he said.

The incident was reported on HRM Crime Mapping, which is where The Laker News saw it and inquired for further information.

The investigation remains ongoing.

File # 25-52818