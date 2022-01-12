Police investigating assault between youths, woman in Middle Sackville

MIDDLE SACKVILLE: An altercation between several youths and a woman late in the afternoon of Jan. 10 is being investigated by Halifax District RCMP.

Cpl. Lisa Croteau, spokeswoman with Halifax District RCMP, said officers received a report of an assault on Beaver Bank Cross Road in Middle Sackville.

“An altercation occurred involving a group of four or five teens and one of the youths threw rocks at a woman,” said Cpl. Croteau.

The woman has since made a post on Facebook that has been shared widely detailing the incident.

She was in her car watching her own seven-year-old daughter and her two friends play in the snow on the playground at Millwood Elementary School. The youth also used the N-word repeatedly, said the woman in her post.

Cpl. Croteau said the investigation is ongoing. She wasn’t aware of any arrests in the incident at this time.

Cpl. Croteau said the description of two youths involved are one male wearing black clothing and one female wearing pink clothing.

The woman described the man in her post as: thin build, light skin, green eyes, wearing black hoodie, black pants, black bandanna and black hat, with a hood over his head,

The second suspect, a woman, was described by the victim as: short, heavy build with blond hair and blue eyes, wearing a light pink hoodie, pants and toque, with half of her left eye brow shaved off.

Halifax District RCMP is asking if anyone has any information to contact them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.