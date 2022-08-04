MILL VILLAGE: A break-and-enter in Mill Village is under investigation by East Hants RCMP.

S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said police received a complaint of the overnight incident Aug. 2 from 3200 Indian Road in Mill Village.

“The victim reported that some time overnight, someone had kicked through the drywall of a residential complex common area in order to gain entry into an apartment,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

He said RCMP are looking to speak with anyone who may have information on this matter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.

The matter remains under investigation.