ENFIELD/FALL RIVER: Seven residents of the Beaver Bank-Fall River-Waverley and East Hants areas were among the more than 60 Nova Scotians awarded the Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal on Aug. 4.

The medal recognizes significant service to the province. The inaugural investiture ceremony took place at the Westin Nova Scotian in Halifax.

Receiving the honour from are area were: Annette Boucher, Fall River; Staff Sgt. Monier Chediac, Beaver Bank; Sgt. Alina Hall, Shubenacadie; Capt. Ralph Thomas MacDonald, Waverley; Connie Miller, Upper Kennetcook; Peter Stoffer, Fall River; and Master Sailor MacKenzie Simpson, Enfield.

The medal recipients represent a broad cross-section of Nova Scotians who have contributed to diverse fields and organizations, particularly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.“Her Majesty’s reign embodies the importance of commitment to one’s community, and the Platinum Jubilee Medal honours those who have demonstrated an unwavering dedication to their professions and the well-being of the province,” said Lt-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc.The Queen approved the design of the Platinum Jubilee Medal in June. Over the coming months, it will be awarded to 5,000 Nova Scotians nominated by MLAs, businesses, organizations and residents.The Government of Nova Scotia established the Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal program in March.

Quick Facts:— the medal program marks the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne— the Queen has visited Nova Scotia on five royal tours, the first in 1951— the medal program is modelled on the highly successful Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee Medal, which saw 3,800 Nova Scotians recognized in 2012Additional Resources:Information about the medal program and nomination criteria are available at: https://novascotia.ca/jubileemedal

The medal recipients are:

— Stephen Amirault, Brooklyn, Yarmouth County

— Mairi Arthur, Dartmouth

— Dr. Lisa Barrett, Halifax

— Patrick J. Bates, Sydney

— Sgt. Barry Best, Sydney

— Annette Boucher, Fall River

— Rev. Rhonda Britton, Halifax

— Barbara Butler, Mahone Bay

— Master Cpl. Taylor Virginia Rose Butler, Dartmouth

— Colleen Carey, Dartmouth

— Staff Sgt. Monier Chediac, Beaverbank

— Lee Cohen, Halifax

— Adrien B. Comeau, Saulnierville

— Marlene Companion, Bedford

— Cpl. David John Douglas Cross, Brookfield

— Prof. Sultan Darvesh, Halifax

— Michael R. Denny, Eskasoni

— Irčne d’Entremont, Dayton

— Gordon S. Earle, Halifax

— Jim Edgar, Dartmouth

— Judy Edgar, Dartmouth

— Wendell Eisener, Italy Cross

— Megan Element, Dartmouth

— Susan Fitzgerald, Halifax

— Mayann E. Francis, Halifax

— Lou Gannon, Westphal

— Heather Gass, Halifax

— Brig.-Gen. John James Grant, New Glasgow

— Tareq Hadhad, Antigonish

— Sgt. Alina Hall, Shubenacadie

— Matt Hunter, Harmony

— Cpl. Adam Jackson, Lower Sackville

— Jessie Jollymore, Dartmouth

— Don Julien, Truro

— Dr. Judy Kazimirski, Falmouth

— Alyson Lamb, Halifax

— Gaétan Lang, Halifax

— Chief Supt. Chris Leather, Bedford

— Capt. Ralph Thomas MacDonald, Waverley

— Ashley MacIsaac, Port Hawkesbury

— Dr. Heather Mackinnon, Chester

— Janet MacKinnon, Upper Tantallon

— Sailor 1st Class Malachi Malabre, Halifax

— Cathy Mason, Stellarton

— Dr. Shelly McNeil, Halifax

— Connie Miller, Upper Kennetcook

— Chief Warrant Officer (Ret’d) Keith Mitchell, Tupper Lake

— Jane Nicholson, Annapolis Royal

— Chief Terry Paul, Membertou

— Beth Peterkin, Parrsboro

— Juanita Peters, Dartmouth

— Patsy Rawding, Halifax

— Sgt. Sean Reynolds, Abercrombie, Pictou County

— Nuthalia Rihani, Beechville

— Marie-Claude Rioux, Eastern Passage

— Sailor 1st Class Matthew Joseph Ryan, Prospect Bay

— Master Sailor MacKenzie Simpson, Enfield

— Dr. Ronald Stewart, Boularderie East

— Peter Stoffer, Fall River

— Hanspeter Stutz, Grand Pré

— Hope Swinimer, Seaforth

— Alan Syliboy, Millbrook First Nation

— Jonathan Veale, Halifax

— Tuma Young, Malagawatch/Eskasoni

— George Zwaagstra, Halifax