STELLARTON: A 15-year-old youth has died following an early morning single-vehicle collision on Sept. 12.

In a release, Stellarton Police Service said they are investigating the fatal collision that took place at 4:15 a.m. on Bridge Avenue.

Police, EHS, and Stellarton Fire responded to the scene.

A vehicle, travelling westbound on Bridge Avenue, had left the road, struck a power pole and then a large tree.

The 15-year-old driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An investigator with the R.C.M.P. Provincial Collision Reconstructionist Unit attended to assist with the investigation.

Bridge Avenue will be closed until further notice.