FALL RIVER: A 29-year-old Dartmouth man has been charged with assault-related offences following an incident last month in Fall River.

RCMP responded on Aug. 22 at approximately 5:15 a.m. to an assault that occurred on McPherson Road in Fall River, said Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay.

“RCMP officers learned that a man had assaulted a woman known to him at the home before fleeing the scene,” he said.

The 29-year-old victim suffered minor injuries.

On September 4, at approximately 12:15 a.m., RCMP officers received information that the man, who now had an arrest warrant against him, had returned to the residence on McPherson Rd.

“Officers attended and after a foot chase the 29-year-old man was safely arrested,” said Cpl. Tremblay

Tyler Charles Boland, from Dartmouth, has been charged with Assault and Failure to Comply with a Probation Order (three counts).

The incident was posted on HRM Crime Mapping.

Boland was held in custody.

He was later released on conditions by the court.

Boland will return in Dartmouth Provincial Court on October 9.

File 24-114607