N.S. NDP support survivors of intimate partner violence

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia NDP leader Claudia Chender tabled legislation Sept. 12 to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic.

The bill would legislate the accepted recommendation of the Mass Casualty Commission (MCC) to name intimate partner violence an epidemic in Nova Scotia.

“Domestic violence in Nova Scotia is widespread and has serious impacts for survivors as we heard from the Mass Casualty Commission,” said Chender.

“Formally naming the intimate partner violence epidemic underscores the seriousness of the issue, validates survivors, and serves as an important first step to treat this crisis with the urgency required.”

Nova Scotia has the highest rates of intimate partner violence of any province in Canada.

More than 30 per cent of Nova Scotian women and 22.5 per cent of men who have been in a relationship reported being physically or sexually assaulted by an intimate partner.

“We know that too many Nova Scotians experience intimate partner violence and we need to appropriately acknowledge the scale of the issue,” said Jennifer Murray, Unifor Atlantic Regional Director.

“Declaring intimate partner violence an epidemic would show that government is ready to take action and allocate resources to address this public health crisis.

“We’re happy to see this brought to the Nova Scotia legislature today.”

A similar piece of legislation from the Ontario NDP is making its way through that province’s legislature. It passed second reading in April, with support from their PC government.

Koren Beaman has worked at the Halifax Shipyard for 23 years. As the Chair of the Unifor Atlantic Regional Women’s Committee, she is a leader fighting for workplace programs, initiatives, and legislation that protects and promotes women’s equity across the Atlantic region.

“It’s one thing for the Premier to personally acknowledge intimate partner violence is an epidemic, but another thing entirely to have government make it a priority to act on this issue through legislation,” said Beaman.

“We need a co-ordinated whole-of-society approach that supports the work of advocates and service providers and that sends a clear message that government takes the lives and well-being of all Nova Scotians seriously.”

New Democrats also continue to call on the Houston government to expand paid leave for intimate partner violence to five days up from three, following B.C., Manitoba, New Brunswick, and other jurisdictions across the country.