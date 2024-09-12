Music Nova Scotia announces full lineup for N.S. Music Week

WOLFVILLE: Music Nova Scotia is thrilled to announce that the following artists will join the full lineup performing at Nova Scotia Music Week.

N.S. Music Week will run from November 7-10 in Wolfville/Mtapan, Nova Scotia.

The newest artists announced include:

Angel Ann Julian / Christina GooGoo / Duff Mardino / F$RGO / Fiona MacGillivray / Gearl / Izra Fitch / Jah’Mila / Jordan Musycsyn / Kristen Martell / Nomad Quinn / Quoia States / Sahara Jane / Sundae Girl / The Marshall Brothers / Universal Soul / Wolfville.

These artists will join the Nova Scotia Music Week performers who have already been announced below:

10 Slip / Alan Syliboy and the Thundermakers / Alana Yorke / Alanna Matty / aRENYE / Avery Dakin / BASYL / Beauts / Blessing Tangban / Bologna Colorado / Braden Lam / Brooke Waye / Burry / Callum Gaudet / Cameron Nickerson / Catherine Little and Gregory Myra / Charlie A’Court / Clever Hopes / Colrain / Customer Service / Daniel James McFadyen / DEADØNE / DeeDee Austin / Devarrow / Elyse Aeryn / emstuu / Freya Milliken / Gillian Smith / Good Dear Good / Haliey Smith / HARMZ / idialedyournumber / India Gailey / Jade Bennett / Jéa / Jennifer King / Joe H Henry / Jon Hines Trio / Jordan Musycsyn / Julia Cunningham / June Body / JupiterReign / Katie Wayne / KAYO / Kilmore / Kxng Wooz / Kye Clayton / Leanne Hoffman / Lindsay Misiner / Loviet / Matty Galaxy / Mayaya / Moira & Claire / Nicole Ariana / norc / Norma MacDonald / Orchid’s Curse / Origami Workshop / P’tit Belliveau / Pat LePoidevin / Pillow Fite / Postfun / Pretty Archie / Reeny / Rich Aucoin / Rose Morrison / Roxy & The Underground Soul Sound / Sam Wilson / Shanii / Skunk Motel / Sluice / Sly-Fi / Sophie Noel / Spirit of the Wildfire / Steel Cut Oats / T. Thomason / Taryn Kawaja / The Dusty Halos / The Gilberts / The Public Service / TUSH / Urban Surf Kings / Where Giants Once Stood / Zamani Folade

The full showcasing schedule is now available – start planning your weekend on our website here!

Delegate Passes, Festival Wristbands, and Day Passes are on sale now – grab yours at nsmw.ca/tickets! A limited number of tickets will be available at the door ($15, cash only) until sold out.

Music Nova Scotia is additionally offering a special 30% member discount for NSMW 2024 Delegate Passes – please log into the Member Benefit Portal to get the code.

Delegate Passes gain access to all NSMW showcases (subject to capacity), conference sessions, mixers, and special events hosted by NSMW.

Music Nova Scotia would like to extend a huge thank you to NSMW’s Premier Partners for helping make this year’s event possible:

FACTOR,

the Government of Canada,

and Canada’s Private Radio Broadcasters,

the Province of Nova Scotia,

the Town of Wolfville,

Acadia University,

Labatt,

Support4Culture,

and Wine Growers Nova Scotia