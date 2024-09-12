FALL RIVER/LOWER SACKVILLE: The RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment’s Community Action Response Team (CART) is currently conducting a series of presentations on human trafficking awareness for school bus drivers within the Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE).

The ongoing initiative is designed to educate drivers on how to identify and respond to signs of human trafficking, with a focus on protecting vulnerable youth in the community.

As school bus drivers regularly interact with students, they are in a key position to observe behaviors that may indicate exploitation or trafficking.

The presentations provide essential knowledge on recognizing red flags, responding appropriately to concerns, and ensuring that any suspicious activities are reported.

This initiative highlights the RCMP’s dedication to community safety and crime prevention by fostering awareness and collaboration with community partners.

If you or someone you know may be a victim of human trafficking, call the Nova Scotia Human Trafficking Hotline at 902-449-2425.