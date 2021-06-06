LOWER SACKVILLE: Halifax District RCMP is investigating two suspicious incidents of males approaching youth in the Lower Sackville area.

On June 4, just after 11 a.m., members of the Lower Sackville Detachment responded to local a Junior High school, after it was reported an unknown male had approached one of the students at recess and requested they come with him.

The male left when the youth said no. Extensive patrols of the area were made by responding officers, but the male was unable to be located.

Later that same day, just before 8 p.m., the Lower Sackville Detachment were contacted about an unknown male who had approached two children at a park near Westpoint Drive in Lucasville.

The male had tried to get one of the children to come with him. The children were able to leave the park and report to a parent. Again, extensive patrols of the area were made, but the male could not be located.

The first male is described as being in his 20s, bearded, with tanned skin and dark hair in a bun with a blue or purple streak in it. The male was wearing a black face mask, a black hoodie, and pants with flames on them.

The second male is described as approximately 30-years-old, wearing a black beret, a black coat, and blue jeans.

The investigation is currently ongoing, and the two incidents are not believed to be linked, at this time. Halifax District RCMP would like to speak to these two persons of interest regarding the circumstances of the interactions.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File # 21-66013, 21-66261