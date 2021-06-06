COVID19: 12 new cases, 32 recoveries on June 6

HALIFAX: Today, June 6, Nova Scotia is reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 recoveries.

There are seven new cases in Central Zone. Six of the cases are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is under investigation.

Three cases are in Eastern Zone. Two of the cases are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is under investigation.

Two cases are in Northern Zone and both are related to travel.

There is limited community spread in Central Zone. Eastern, Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

“Our new case numbers are headed in the right direction. I hope Nova Scotians are celebrating all we have accomplished together, safely – with outdoor visits with friends, enjoying the beautiful weather on a patio or supporting one of our incredible local retailers,” said Premier Iain Rankin. “You followed restrictions, got tested and got your vaccine.

“Let’s keep up this great work and continue to show the nation how much Nova Scotians care about keeping our communities safe.”



As of today, Nova Scotia has 204 active cases of COVID-19. There are 20 people in hospital, including six in ICU. The median age of people hospitalized in the third wave is 52.5 for non-ICU, and 55.5 for people in ICU.

On June 5, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 4,316 tests.“It’s encouraging to see our case numbers decrease and I want to thank all Nova Scotians for their commitment to following the public health restrictions and their patience with reopening the province,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. “I want to remind everyone to continue to socialize carefully until you are fully vaccinated. I know you want to socialize like you used to and that day will come. We will have a good summer together if we keep up the good work.”Since April 1, there have been 3,921 positive COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. There are 3,695 resolved cases. Cumulative cases may change as data is updated in Panorama.Testing advice:Nova Scotians with or without symptoms can book a test at https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en for primary assessment centres across the province. Those with no symptoms are strongly encouraged to use pop-up sites if they want to be tested.

More information on testing can be found at https://www.nshealth.ca/coronavirustesting



Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is advised to self-isolate and book a COVID-19 test. Everyone they live with must also self-isolate until the person receives their first negative test result. If the test is positive, public health will advise everyone about what to do.



Anyone advised by public health that they were a close contact needs to complete a full 14-day quarantine, regardless of test results. If the close contact is symptomatic, everyone they live with must also self-isolate until the person receives their first negative test result. If the test is positive, public health will advise everyone about what to do.