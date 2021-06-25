Police investigating several thefts from vehicles in Stewiacke

STEWIACKE: Colchester County District RCMP is investigating a number of thefts from vehicles in Stewiacke.

Cpl. Chris Marshall, with N.S. RCMP said, in the early morning hours of June 24, a number of thefts were reported from unlocked vehicles in Stewiacke.

He said a white Dodge Journey SUV, Nova Scotia licence plate GGJ 382, was also stolen and has not yet been recovered.

Police are requesting assistance in identifying two suspects. The man in the black hoodie was noted to have hand and neck tattoos.

The RCMP would like to remind the public to lock their homes and vehicles, and to keep valuables out of sight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bible Hill RCMP at 902-893-6820.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.