RCMP investigating ‘suspicious’ vehicle fires

ELMSDALE: A pair of vehicle fires overnight June 25 have been deemed suspicious as of now by East Hats RCMP.

S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said that at approximately 1:50 a.m. on June 25, RCMP received a 911 call of a vehicle fire on Hwy 2 in Elmsdale.

“Witnesses heard pops and bangs and upon investigation found two large commercial trucks on fire,” said S/Sgt. Bushell. “The matter is suspicious in nature and police are investigating.”

Local firefighters from Elmsdale and Lantz responded to the blaze.

East Hants RCMP is asking the public for assistance in this investigation.

S/Sgt. Bushell said police are interested in speaking to anyone who has information about this matter, or anyone who witnessed suspicious persons, vehicles or behaviour in or around Elmsdale near the time of this occurrence.

Anyone with information can contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.