Police nab three drivers for impaired-related offences in

LOWER SACKVILLE: Halifax District RCMP have arrested three drivers in 24 hours for impaired driving related offences during traffic stops in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

In a release, police say on March 7 at 9:30 p.m. they arrested a 32-year-old man from Dartmouth on Baker Dr. in Dartmouth. The driver is facing charges of Impaired Operation (by Alcohol) of a Conveyance and Impaired Operation of a Conveyance with a Blood Alcohol Concentration that is equal to or exceeds 80 mg%.

He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on March 31.

On March 8 at 4:10 a.m., a 22-year-old man from Lower Sackville was arrested on Windgate Drive in Beaver Bank.

The driver is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on April 28 to face charges of Impaired Operation (by Alcohol) of a Conveyance and Impaired Operation of a Conveyance with a Blood Alcohol Concentration that is equal to or exceeds 80 mg%.

On March 8 at 7:55 p.m., police arrested a 33-year-old man from Dartmouth on Forest Hills Pkwy. in Cole Harbour.

The driver was issued seven-day suspensions following a Roadside Screening Device Test.

Citizens are asked to call 911 immediately if you see a driver who is driving erratically or unsafely or if you believe someone is driving impaired. Include as many details as possible, such as the location, direction of travel, vehicle description and license plate number.

File # 21-27939, 21-27989,21-28345