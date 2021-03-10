From the Cruiser – March 2-9

Brought to you by:

FROM THE CRUISER – March 2 to March 9, 2021

ENFIELD: East Hants RCMP responded to 86 calls for service during the week of March 2 to March 9.

Many of the calls were of the type that The Laker News would not report on, so it’s a very thin Cruiser column this week.

On March 4, members with East Hants RCMP were advised of two suspicious men going door to door in the West Gore area asking for the whereabouts of a particular individual.

The investigation revealed it was a bailiff and his associate, looking to serve documents on the individual they sought.

S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said the caller did the right thing by notifying police as the bailiff had not adequately identified himself.

Residents are reminded to always ask for proper credentials or ID if someone comes to your door unsolicited.

If unsure, call police to report.

