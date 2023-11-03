Police obtain warrant for Nine Mile River man’s arrest

NINE MILE RIVER: A 21-year-old Nine Mile River man is wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant.

East hants RCMP obtained the warrant for Noah Stickles for failure to appear in court in June 2023 in relation to an incident that occurred Nov. 2022 in Nine Mile River.

He has been charged with Possession of Stolen Property.

Stickles is described as 5-foot-9, 150lbs, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police have made several attempts to locate Stickles and are requesting assistance from the public.

Anyone who sees Noah Stickles should refrain from approaching him and call police. Anyone with information on Stickles’ whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File #: 2022-1648248