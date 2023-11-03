IWK’S value and importance known first hand by Grand Lake family

The Mugfords take part in Atlantic Superstore donation announcement to IWK Hospital

GRAND LAKE: Amelia Mugford and her family from Grand Lake know just how important the IWK Hospital is for children like her.

In 2016, shortly after she was born Amelia in Newfoundland and Labrador was diagnosed with SVT, a condition where her heart rate can jump up to dangerously high speeds.

Due to the severity and duration of Amelia’s high heart rate, at 16 days old, Amelia’s heart gave out.

“She unexpectedly went into heart failure and then cardiogenic shock and total organ failure,” mom Jody Mugford recalled during an interview with The Laker News.

“Everything was dying, including her heart, liver, kidneys, and other organs. She needed to be put on an ECMO machine, essentially a life support machine allowing her heart and lungs to rest for any hope of survival.”

The Mugfords were living in NL at the time and the nearest ECMO machine was at the IWK here in Halifax.

“Amelia was flown urgently to the IWK, and we were told to prepare for the worst because she was so critical she might not even survive the flight,” Jody said. “Amelia is a fighter and did survive the flight, but the battle was far from over.

“The IWK received her into their care and worked miracle after miracle to save her life.”

Jody said herself and Amelia’s sister Adelyn lived at the IWK for 73 days while Amelia endured everything from life support to dialysis to multiple tests, scans, and surgeries, including the amputation of her left foot due to a blood clot.

“Her life hung in the balance, but the IWK team was there, minute by minute, every step of the way.,” said Jody.

Amelia (second left) and Adelyn Mugford of Grand Lake pose with two Atlantic Superstore representatives and the “big cheque” after the announcement (Submitted photo)

Amelia is now seven-years-old and has defied all the odds and is thriving.

“She has energy and spunk, and her laugh is so contagious,” said Jody. “Life can throw some curveballs though and Amelia has had a couple more life-threatening events over the last seven years, including a total of five brain surgeries.”

Jody said Amelia is followed head to toe by a team of specialists as they navigate these medical complexities, but the IWK is always there.

Adelyn even got to have the IWK experience when she suffered a bad break in her leg last winter at figure skating practice.

“The team was so attentive to her, and we knew that she was in good hands,” said Jody. “Despite how scary these events were, our kids have always felt safe and cared for at the IWK.”

Amelia’s thank you note to Loblaws/Atlantic Superstore. (Submitted photo)

That’s why anything to do with the IWK is so important to the family.

Recently, Jody, Amelia, and Adelyn, and their Nana Marilyn Tapp, were part of a special announcement from the Give a Little, Help a Lot fundraising campaign put on by Atlantic Superstore,

At the Atlantic Superstore on Joseph Howe Drive in Halifax, it was announced that the grocery chain would be making a donation of $137,790.

This was made possible through in-store donations to the 2023 Give a Little, Help a Lot campaign by customers and colleagues at Atlantic Superstores across the Maritime region.

Atlantic Superstores cheque presentation. (Submitted photo)

This total includes $71,625 raised by stores here in Nova Scotia.

“The Give a Little, Help a Lot fundraising campaign has been raising vital funds for the IWK for an incredible 15 years, and it’s all thanks to their passionate and dedicated staff, as well as their generous customers,” said Jennifer Gillivan, President & CEO, IWK Foundation.

“Together, they are ensuring that Maritime children and families can continue to receive the best specialized care close to home and when it matters the most.”

That final tally donated by the Superstore included almost $5,000 from the Elmsdale Superstore, which placed it in the top three fundraising stores in Nova Scotia. The donations of $4,895 were made by local customers and staff in Elmsdale.

Adelyn and Amelia with their thank you drawings for Loblaws representatives. (Submitted photo)

Jody, Amelia, and Adelyn all agree that it means a lot to them to see organizations support the IWK, like Superstore with their Give A Little, Help A Lot campaign, especially when it also takes place in our own community like the Superstore in Elmsdale.

“When people join together for a common cause, great things can happen, and, in this case, children’s lives are saved,” said Jody.

The family was honoured to be a part of the event.

“The IWK has done so much for our family, the least we can do is give back and support however we can,” said Jody.

Amelia and Adelyn were both very excited to be a part of the campaign.

“It’s so nice that people gave money to help kids get better…like me,” said Amelia smiling.

Support for the IWK goes to help superhero kids and families fight another day.

Jody said they can speak from personal experience that it makes a huge difference.

“Whether it’s helping purchase life-saving equipment for a baby in heart failure or surprising a child with a stuffed animal after having a scary test, it matters,” she said. “We’ve been the recipients of both of these acts of generosity and so much more. “ – Jody Mugford

She said Amelia and Adelyn had so much fun meeting the Superstore staff and celebrating the occasion with them.

“They felt quite special getting to attend as guests of honour and have their story told,” she said with a chuckle. “They also were gifted some sweet treats from the Superstore team and allowed to pick out a little present from the store.

“Their favourite part was taking pictures with the big cheque.”

How much the IWK does for families with sick children like them in Nova Scotia and across Atlantic Canada isn’t lost on Jody.