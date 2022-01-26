Police seeking woman that caused disturbance at Elmsdale business

ELMSDALE: RCMP are looking to speak to a woman who caused a disturbance Jan. 20 at a business in Elmsdale over refusal to wear a mask.

East Hants S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said officers were called to the business at the Elmsdale Plaza by a store representative.

“The store representative advised that a customer was refusing to wear a mask, refusing to leave the store and causing a disturbance,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The subject of the complaint was described as a female wearing a green jacket.

S/Sgt. Bushell said East Hants RCMP are looking to speak to the person involved or anyone who has information about this matter

Anyone with info can contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077.