FALL RIVER/WAVERLEY: Halifax District RCMP responded to 616 calls for service in Dec. 2021, an increase of 2.4 per cent from the same period in Dec. 20202.

The information comes in posted statistics from the RCMP for Fall River-Waverley-Musquodoboit Valley and shared by Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon on her Facebook page.

The stats show there were seven summary offence tickets issued, compared to 18 in December. 2020. Four of those were for speeding; two were for other MVA offences (i.e., no permit, etc.); and one for aggressive driving.

Police had 225 initiative-taking assignments compared to 125 in December 2020.

Officers conducted 49 traffic stops, compared to 129 in December 2020.

There were one impaired driving charge and on impaired suspension, both stats that were the same a year ago as well.

Police responded to 29 motor vehicle collisions compared to 12 a year earlier. Of these 29, two resulted in injuries.

There were also 80 cellphone/impaired/seatbelt/speeding checkpoints held in District 1.

The stats are posted monthly once received by councillor Deagle Gammon on her Facebook page for all the community to see.