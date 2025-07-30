Possible measles exposures in Kennetcook, Lower Sackville

(Pexels.com photo)

KENNETCOOK: Nova Scotia Health Public Health is confirming that there are now 35 total cases of measles in Northern Zone.

Eight cases are lab-confirmed, and the remaining cases are considered confirmed based on their household exposure and classic symptoms.

Through their investigation, Public Health has determined that there were two additional public exposures related to this investigation.

Those occurred at the following locations:

Guardian Kennetcook Pharmacy

Highway 354 Unit 2 Kennetcook

Thursday, July 3 and Sunday, July 6, 2025

Cobequid Community Health Centre

Mobile Primary Care Clinic and Blood Collection Waiting Room

40 Freer Ln., Lower Sackville

Sunday, July 6, 2025

*This does not include the Emergency Department

ADVERTISEMENT:

After a measles exposure, those who get sick usually start to have the symptoms listed below within 7-21 days.

Because these exposures happened more than 21 days ago, those who were exposed and who have had no symptoms are no longer at risk of getting measles from this exposure.

However, those who were present for an exposure AND developed symptoms within 7-21 days are asked to call Public Health at 902-481-5824.Please leave a voicemail and include details of the exposure and your symptoms in the message.

Public Health will help arrange measles testing and use this information to find others who could be sick and prevent further exposures.

For people with symptoms who might need medical care:

Call 811 if you have questions about symptoms. A registered nurse can offer advice on whether you or the person you are calling about needs to seek medical care at that time. Please let them know about the exposure so they can provide the best direction.

A registered nurse can offer advice on whether you or the person you are calling about needs to seek medical care at that time. Please let them know about the exposure so they can provide the best direction. If you need to see a healthcare provider for assessment, such as your family doctor, call ahead to make sure they are prepared to see you. Measles is highly contagious and healthcare providers need to take special precautions to protect other patients and themselves from being exposed.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Symptoms of measles include:

Fever

Cough, runny nose, red eyes

Small white spots may also show up inside the mouth and throat

A red blotchy rash on the face, which spreads down the body

Measles is a highly contagious viral illness and is transmitted by direct contact with infectious droplets, or airborne spread, when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. Most people fully recover within two to three weeks.

However, measles can have serious complications, which are more likely in infants, pregnant people and those with weakened immune systems.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The best protection against measles is vaccination.

In Nova Scotia, every person born after 1970 should receive two doses of the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine after their first birthday.

Additional information about measles and how you can get immunized can be found at www.nshealth.ca/measles.