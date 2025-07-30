Police issue multiple tickets at scene of collision

Halifax Regional Police car. (Photo: Sean DeWitt, Waterfront Media).

HALIFAX: Several tickets were issued Wednesday morning after drivers ignored a closed on-ramp and put the lives of others, including first responders at risk.

On July 29 at approximately 7:20 a.m., officers responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 102, between exits 1A and 1H.

Once on the scene, police closed the Highway 102, exit 1H on-ramp by positioning a marked police vehicle across the road with emergency lights activated.

This was done to block traffic and allow police, paramedics and firefighters to respond to the collision safely.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Despite the on-ramp being blocked, eight vehicles drove onto the shoulder of the road to get around the police vehicle and onto the highway.

Ignoring officers’ verbal and physical directions, the drivers entered the scene of the collision, endangering those involved and those responding to the incident.

The vehicles were all stopped and 15 summary offence tickets were issued, including eight for failing to obey a peace officer.

The fine in Nova Scotia for failing to obey a peace officer is $237.50. Some drivers were also issued tickets for not providing a driver’s license or proof of insurance.

Failing to obey a peace officer is a serious offence, but more importantly, a very serious public safety concern.