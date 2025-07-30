Spinning Wheels Tour heading for Halifax on Aug. 10

Cyclists in the 2024 Spinning Wheels Tour smile for a photo during a break in their ride across Canada. The Spinning Wheels tour is expected in Halifax on Aug. 10. (Submitted photo/Parkinson's Canada)

HALIFAX/EAST COAST: The Spinning Wheels Tour will be hitting Halifax in just two weeks.

It is an initiative from Parkinson Canada aimed at raising awareness and funds.

The Spinning Wheels Tour has kicked off on a two-month, 6,000 kilometre cycling journey uniting three teams riding across Canada.

The event aims to raise awareness and critical funds in support of the more than 110,000 individuals living with Parkinson’s across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Participants in the 2024 Spinning Wheels tour pose for a photo. (Submitted/Parkinson’s Canada)

Cyclists from each team will cover thousands of kilometres, connecting communities, sharing personal stories, and inspiring change along the way.

Mike Loghrin and Jim Redmond will be cycling the East Coast and are both living with Parkinson’s.

They start their journey in Gander, NL this Saturday and are passing through Halifax on their way to Toronto.

The Spinning Wheels tour is expected to arrive in Halifax on Aug. 10.