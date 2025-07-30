The Laker News

East Hants

Hot temps, dry conditions force N.S. to implement province-wide open fires ban

ByPat Healey

Jul 30, 2025 #Beaver Bank, #burn ban, #East Hants, #Enfield, #Fall River, #Nova Scotia, #open fires, #open fires ban, #Tory Rushton, #wildfires
Flames scorch a forest during a wildfire in this photo. (Pexels.com photo/Pixabay)

BEAVER BANK/EAST HANTS/FALL RIVER: The Minister responsible for Natural Resources said Wednesday that because of hot, dry conditions, there is a ban on open fires effective immediately across the entire province.

The ban was put in place July 30, and will remain in place until October 15 – the end of wildfire season – or until conditions improve, Tory Rushton said.

The fine for violating the ban is $25,000.

“We’ve had a lot of hot, dry weather, very little rain and there’s no significant rain in the forecast in the near future,” said Rushton. “We’ve had a lot of small, manageable fires this month and conditions are now ripe for any small fire to grow larger.

“Nobody wants a repeat of the devastation we experienced in 2023. I ask all Nova Scotians to cooperate, respect the burn ban and save their campfires and other open fires for a safer time.”

The ban applies to open fires such as campfires, bonfires, brush fires, fires in chimeneas and any other fire that is not enclosed and uses wood as the fuel.

Unlike gas or charcoal fires, sparks could escape from an open wood fire and cause a wildfire.

Non-woodburning devices like charcoal and gas barbeques and gas stoves are allowed to be used, following manufacturer’s instructions.

Consumer fireworks are also prohibited.

However, fireworks by professional/commercial operators are permitted as long as they have signed approval from the proper authority, like a municipality or fire department along with the proper fire equipment and measures.

Quick Facts:

– the ban was put in place through a proclamation under the Forests Act

– the Province’s BurnSafe map, which lets people know where and when burning is permitted, will remain red while the proclamation is in effect, meaning open fires are not allowed

– the proclamation overrides any permits that have been issued for industrial burning

– the ban applies to all private property and provincial lands, including parks and protected areas; the Province does not have jurisdiction over federal land

– people are not banned from entering the woods at this time, but that is another possible tool to help reduce the risk of wildfires, if needed.

By Pat Healey

