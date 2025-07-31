Photos/Video: REMAX Nova’s Balloon Days comes to Enfield Lions Den

The BBQ was very popular. (Dagley Media photo)

ENFIELD: The wind may have kept the big hot air balloon from REMAX Nova on the ground, fun was still had with a BBQ and bouncy castle for the kids at Balloon Days.

The event was one of a number of events at the end of July held by REMAX in Nova Scotia with the hot air balloon.

This event was held at the Enfield Lions Den on Sunday evening.

A good crowd came out, many with hopes to getting a ride in the hot air balloon. Unfortunately, Mother Nature had different plans on this day.

With the balloon unable to go up, organizers still brought the bucket out so people could get into it for photos at least.

We stopped by to see what it was all about.

Here’s our video story from the event.

Video sponsored by Sara Keyes ReMax Nova.

Video by Matt Dagley

Bouncy castle. (Dagley Media photo)

(Dagley Media photo)

Pat Healey stands in the basket of the hot air balloon. (Dagley Media photo)