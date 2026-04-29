Masonic Lodge monthly book sale in Elmsdale this Saturday May 2

(Photo submitted to us by organizers. )

ELMSDALE: It’s that time again, the monthly Masonic book sale at the C W Saunders Masonic lodge at 170 Highway 214, May 2, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Most books are only a dollar, with a few books for $2.

Many are in “fine” condition, looking like they just came from the book store! They have more than 60,000 titles, plus magazines, music CDs, movie DVDs, puzzles and games.

Children 12 and under get a free book–and Bibles are free.

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Bring your own shopping bag or take some from us for free.

You surely won’t leave with just one or two books!

Please bring cash, as they have no electronic sales terminals.

Proceeds help the lodge help the community, e.g., bursaries for graduating high school seniors.