Housing affordability, Cost of Living tops concerns for Nova Scotians: Abacus Data Poll

Sandi Carroll, new president at NSAR. (Submitted photo)

New research shows strong desire to achieve the dream of homeownership,

growing cost pressures, and support for housing policy solutions

HALIFAX: Housing affordability and the rising cost of living continue to be defining issues for Nova Scotians, according to new research commissioned by the Nova Scotia Association of REALTORS® (NSAR) and conducted by Abacus Data.

The survey of 1,150 Nova Scotians found that 68% of residents identify the rising cost of living as one of the most important issues facing their community and 77% say housing in their area is unaffordable.

Housing Is Widely Seen as Unaffordable and Getting Worse

The research highlights how housing costs are deeply connected to broader financial pressures facing Nova Scotians with 77% saying housing in their area is unaffordable and just 7% saying it is affordable.

Concern is nearly universal, with 87% worried about housing in Nova Scotia and 42% very concerned. Many also feel conditions are deteriorating, with 62% saying buying a home has become more difficult and 65% saying renting has become harder over the past year.

“These results underscore the level of financial stress Nova Scotians are facing when it comes to housing,” said Roger Boutilier, CEO of NSAR.

“People are struggling to find homes they can afford, and housing costs are consuming too much of the family budget. Housing affordability is forcing people to make tough choices about where they live, work and raise a family in Nova Scotia.”

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Nova Scotia Has Made Progress on supply, but more work remains

Nova Scotia recorded the strongest homebuilding year in its history in 2025, with approximately 8,732 housing starts province-wide.

Over the last five years, annual housing starts have averaged roughly 6,378 homes, a significant increase from the average of 3,449 starts annually between 2000 and 2020. According to CMHC, roughly 6,300 (72%) of the province’s 8,732 starts were apartment units.

“Nova Scotia has shown that stronger homebuilding is possible, and that progress deserves real credit. But one strong year does not solve a housing shortage built over many years,” said Sandi Carroll, President of NSAR.

“Early indicators also suggest 2026 may be a more challenging year as higher construction costs, financing pressures, and economic uncertainty weigh on new development activity.

“Nova Scotia must continue to support the building of more townhomes, duplexes, row housing, and entry-level ownership options to better meet the needs of families and first-time buyers.”

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NSAR Policy Recommendations

To help more Nova Scotians find homes they can afford, NSAR is working with elected office holders to advance policy solutions focused on improving affordability, increasing supply, and supporting first-time home buyers, including:

Making improvements to the Down Payment Assistance Program such as indexing thresholds to inflation;

Expanding exemptions under the Provincial Deed Transfer Tax to help more first-time buyers enter the housing market; and,

Building more missing middle housing by encouraging four units as-of-right outside of HRM and supporting more construction of secondary or backyard suites.

“These are practical, achievable solutions that can make a real difference,” added Carroll.

“By reducing barriers, lowering costs, and enabling more housing options, we can help restore the dream of homeownership and improve affordability across Nova Scotia.

“We are working closely with leaders in both the provincial and Halifax governments to move these policies forward.”