Budget cuts mean job loses, program cuts for African Nova Scotian communities: NS NDP

NDP Leader Claudia Chender (Submitted photo)

HALIFAX: Official Opposition Leader Claudia Chender urged the Houston government to meet with communities affected by their budget and reconsider the cuts made this spring that disproportionately affect already underserved communities.

The PC government’s budget cut hundreds of millions in funding to tourism, education, arts and culture, African Nova Scotian Affairs, L’nu Affairs, and jobs in communities across the province.

“We’ve heard a lot about the Houston government’s cruel budget cuts in recent weeks. But it’s only now that we’re fully learning about the real impact. The government’s cruel cuts have disproportionately targeted communities that are already underserved,” said Chender.

“Organizations like LOVE do important work that help all Nova Scotians lead fulfilling lives in the province we love.

“The Houston government clearly didn’t put much thinking into what they were cutting. They certainly didn’t consult the organizations and the communities that are being impacted.

“As the dust settles, it’s even more clear that these decisions were made behind closed doors without understanding, or considering, the impact on the ground.”

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Chender was joined by NSNDP African Nova Scotian Affairs Critic Suzy Hansen and representatives from LOVE Nova Scotia, which works with youth in North Preston.

They lost $317,500 in funding and have had to lay off some workers and cut programming.

“This has been a devastating time for us and for the youth in North Preston who rely on these supports. These cuts were not well thought out and we’ve heard no good explanation about why this government is targeting a program that’s made a real difference in young people’s lives,” said Dennis Adams, executive director of LOVE Nova Scotia.

“Black-led organizations like ours are doing the work and delivering results.

“We should be supported to keep growing that work, and we shouldn’t have to fight just to keep our funding.”