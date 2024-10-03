N.S. announces assistance to help more seniors remain at home in HRM

From a release:

HALIFAX/DARTMOUTH: More seniors in Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) can now get extra help to live independently in their own homes, the province said in a release on Oct. 2.



The Community Aging in Place, Advancing Better Living for Elders (CAPABLE) pilot program is expanding to more neighbourhoods, including Highfield Park, downtown Dartmouth, Burnside, Woodside, Albro Lake, Fairview, Armdale, south end Halifax, Rockingham, Sherwood Heights and Purcells Cove.



“Simple changes can sometimes make all the difference when it comes to being able to remain in our homes as we age,” said Barbara Adams, Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care. “This program is helping many Nova Scotia seniors improve their independence and be able to live more confidently in their home.

“I’m so happy to be able to extend this help to even more seniors and give them the tools they need to live comfortably and safely.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Eligible seniors are paired with a nurse, occupational therapist and handyperson to help enhance their safety and independence.Changes might include introducing new skills and exercises; working with the person’s healthcare team to review medications; improving accessibility by rearranging furniture or shelving; improving lighting; repairing steps and railings; and installing grab bars.Seniors can apply online at https://von.ca/von-care/capable or by calling 1-888-925-6101.Addressing the factors affecting health and well-being is part of Action for Health, the government’s plan to improve healthcare.The province is investing $4.2 million in the program.

ADVERTISEMENT:

“The changes made through CAPABLE have really made a difference in our household. What the team put in place has helped my wife, as well. We were taught exercises that my wife and I now do.

“These exercises and new support bars that have been installed have really helped me with my balance. They’ve done a wonderful job.”

— Spencer Colley, CAPABLE client, East Preston

“I am very grateful for the program. The people are wonderful.

“They showed me ways to improve how I was doing things – like picking things up from the floor with long-reach gizmos that I received and using new rails that make getting in and out of the bathtub much safer. It’s given me a lot of self-esteem and confidence and helped me stay in my home.”

— John Lutz, CAPABLE client, Kings County

ADVERTISEMENT:

“My role as an occupational therapist in the CAPABLE program has been incredibly rewarding. It allows me to be creative and directly contribute to improving the lives of older adults in our community.

“Working alongside a multidisciplinary team, I get to see the positive impact of our interventions firsthand.

“I have been able to help individuals reclaim their daily activities and enjoy their lives at home and recognize that I am making a meaningful difference in their quality of life.”

— Chantel Armstrong, occupational therapist, Dartmouth



Quick Facts:

– to qualify, people must be 65 or older, have physical or mobility challenges, and have a net income of $85,000 or less or receive income assistance, the Province’s heating assistance rebate, the federal guaranteed income supplement or allowance from Service Canada

– CAPABLE is currently available in Spryfield, Herring Cove, Clayton Park, downtown Halifax, Kings County and the communities of Cherry Brook, Lake Loon, North Preston, East Preston and the surrounding area

– as of October 1, 99 Nova Scotia seniors are either currently in the program or have completed it since it launched in December 2023- new areas being added include postal codes beginning with B3H, B3M, B3P, B2Y, B3A, B3B and some areas of B2W

– Nova Scotia is the first jurisdiction in Canada to pilot the CAPABLE program