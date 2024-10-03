From a press release:

PRESTON: N.S. has transferred ownership of 48 public housing units in Cherry Brook, Lake Loon, North Preston and East Preston to the Preston Area Housing Fund, a community-led housing organization.

This transfer marks an important step in expanding Black-led community housing initiatives and increasing access to affordable housing for African Nova Scotians.

“It is a turnkey moment for our community, showcasing the power of collaboration and what can be achieved when we work together,” said Twila Grosse, Minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs, on behalf of John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

“This partnership strengthens Black-led community housing organizations and ensures that African Nova Scotians have greater access to affordable housing.

“Our government is committed to supporting housing opportunities that allow African Nova Scotians to thrive and grow within their communities.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

The properties were officially transferred on September 23, increasing the total number of units operated by the fund to 61.

Most of the units will continue to be managed as affordable housing, with a longer-term plan to transfer additional units to tenants and create home ownership opportunities within the community.

Quotes:

“I believe that everyone should have equal access to housing opportunities.

“Affordable housing is the foundation that our communities need to help families move up, from struggling to making progress.”

— Kerry C. Johnston, Executive Director, Preston Area Housing Fund

ADVERTISEMENT:

Quick Facts:

in March 2023, the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing provided $3.5 million to the Preston Area Housing Fund to support the divestiture, repairs and maintenance of the 48 units

in March 2024, the Department provided an additional $5 million to support the project, including ongoing operations of the 48 units as well as the fund’s other 13 units

also in March 2024, the fund received almost $1.1 million from the Community Housing Infrastructure Repair Program to assist with repairs to its existing 13 units

growing the community housing sector is one of the actions in Our Homes, Action for Housing, the government’s five-year housing plan