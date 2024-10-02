FALL RIVER/CARROLLS CORNER: The Laker News interviewed all three candidates for HRM’s Municipal election who are seeking to represent those in Waverley-Fall River-Musquodoboit Valley.

This is our interview with Council Candidates Cathy Deagle Gammon, Chris Balcom, and Angela Dennison.

We asked the community to submit questions, and there were about 20 sent in. These were the ones chosen to ask to each candidate.

The Laker News had help to narrow the questions down from a member of a nearby community, Waverley-Fall River-Musquodoboit Valley

We also chose the locations where the interviews took place.

Municipal politics is the one level of government that has such an impact on our lives so it’s important to make sure you cast your vote.

Advance online and telephone voting is from Oct. 8-16, while advance in-person voting is Oct. 12 and Oct. 15.

Voting day is OCT. 19.

For more check out the HRM Elections page (link on the screen)

https://www.halifax.ca/city-hall/elections/information-voters

Here is our interview with Chris Balcom.

Video sponsored by Joanne Pullin eXp Realty

Video shot by Matt Dagley

Here is our interview with Cathy Deagle Gammon.

Here is our interview with Angela Dennison.

