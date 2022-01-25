Province announces new affordable housing opportunity in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH: Nova Scotia is making a prime piece of land in downtown Dartmouth available for a mixed-use project that includes affordable housing.



Develop Nova Scotia is calling for development proposals on a 5,375 square-metre parcel of land on King Street, within walking distance of the Alderney Ferry Terminal, parks, walking trails and shops. It is currently used as a parking lot.



“This is an exciting chance to see more accessible and affordable housing in the heart of downtown Dartmouth,” said Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr. “We are looking at our inventory of provincially owned land to determine what’s best suited for housing and will offer more plots for development as quickly as possible.”

To stimulate new ideas, approaches and partnerships, Develop Nova Scotia is not prescribing a specific program or framework for the development of the site. It is an open invitation to housing developers, service providers and other community organizations.Proponents are expected to demonstrate a collaborative and financially sustainable approach. They must show ability and expertise in the areas of construction, operations and administration.The property development opportunity is available at: https://developns.ca/projects/wdc1/ . The first deadline is March 28. After that, successful proponents will be asked to take part in a second, more detailed phase.

Quotes:“We’ve designed this opportunity to invite the creativity of developers and social impact organizations to bring an innovative approach to building housing that is attainable, sustainable and desirable. Our goal is to challenge each other to make a valuable development site in the heart of our urban centre work harder to meet the social and environmental needs of our community.”– Jennifer Angel, President and CEO, Develop Nova Scotia“This holds real potential to increase housing supply and add additional affordable units in the urban core. Housing solutions rest with all orders of government, and I am pleased to see the Province working with the expertise of Develop Nova Scotia to make this opportunity happen.”– Mike Savage, Mayor, Halifax Regional MunicipalityQuick Facts:— the Province has committed more than $35 million to create over 1,100 new affordable housing units across the provinceAdditional Resources:A Healthy Nova Scotia: Solutions for Housing and Homelessness: