Province announces new supportive counselling program

From a press release

HALIFAX: Nova Scotians now have access to one-on-one supportive counselling to help with general mental health concerns, including anxiety, job loss, grief, relationship issues and substance use, under a new pilot program.

Starting February 22, Nova Scotians can book one free session of individual, couple or family counselling with trained mental health counsellors through the province’s new Access Wellness service.

Counselling sessions can be done by phone, online or in person in Sydney, Halifax, Kentville and New Glasgow.

“Many people can benefit from supportive counselling, but not everyone has the income or private insurance to pay for it,” said Brian Comer, Minister responsible for the Office of Addictions and Mental Health.

“Delivering free counselling to help Nova Scotians cope with life’s stresses and stay mentally well is one way we are working to increase access to mental health supports for all Nova Scotians.”

These single session appointments are open to all Nova Scotians over the age of 18, including people with private healthcare coverage. The service is not intended to replace ongoing counselling for people requiring more intensive or specialized support.

People can book appointments directly by calling 1-833-691-2282 seven days a week between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m., or visiting https://go.lifeworks.com/access-wellness-nova-scotia-en

Daytime, evening and weekend appointments are available, although days and hours of operation vary in each region.

The service complements others already in place, including the provincial Peer Support Phone Service and e-mental health programs.

Access Wellness is part of Action for Health, the Province’s plan to improve healthcare. TELUS Health, based in Ontario, has been contracted to deliver the service, which will be administered by Nova Scotia Health.

Quotes:

“Many of life’s challenges can test our ability to cope. While we might benefit from the help from a mental health professional, it doesn’t always mean we need ongoing treatment or specialized services. This new service will give people a new way to get the right care when they need it.”

– Dana Pulsifer, Senior Director, Mental Health and Addictions Program, Nova Scotia Health

“Access Wellness is the kind of innovative solution to healthcare that Nova Scotia needs. For so many people, stigma and access are the biggest barriers to getting mental health support. This program addresses those barriers and allows people to experience the benefits of therapy for themselves.

“Our team is ready to help Nova Scotians across the province and we’re excited to be part of the Nova Scotia government’s efforts to improve mental health and well-being.”

– Dr. Matthew Chow, TELUS Health clinical specialist in mental health

Quick Facts:

— the Province will spend $2.3 million per year for the service

— a single session runs for about one hour



Additional Resources:

Nova Scotia Peer Support Phone Service: https://www.supportyourpeople.com/peer-support-phone-service



E-mental health programs and resources: https://mha.nshealth.ca/en/tools



Mandate letter for the Minister responsible for the Office of Addictions and Mental Health: https://novascotia.ca/exec_council/letters-2021/ministerial-mandate-letter-2021-CNS-AMH-Youth.pdf



Action for Health: https://novascotia.ca/actionforhealth/