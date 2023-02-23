RCMP make “significant seizure” during Maritime drug bust

DARTMOUTH: The RCMP have made what they are calling a ‘significant seizure’ of street-level drugs between PEI and N.S., including the most ever MDMA in Nova Scotia.

Const. Chad Morrison, Lead Investigator with the RCMP’s Federal Intelligence Unit, said four people were arrested in relation to the three-month long investigation. He told media on hand at RCMP Headquarters that Operation Highspeed began in Nov. 2022.

The four—two from PEI and two from the Halifax area—face charges after police seized 1.3 kg cocaine; 2 kg of MDMA; approximately 4,000 psilocybin capsules, packaging, drug paraphernalia and cash.

Const. Morrison was asked for the dollar value for the amount of drugs seized. He said it was approximately $300,000 worth, plus $45,000 cash.

He said the investigation was related to the movement of drugs between the Maritimes and Ontario, although Operation Highspeed’s focus was strictly on the Maritimes.

Const. Morrison said the four are believed to have ties to “organized crime”, but it’s not biker gangs.

He was asked what it meant to take this much drugs off the streets and away from possibly becoming in the hands of youth.

“I would say these are significant seizures that we will expect to significantly disrupt the distribution by this group within the Maritime provinces,” said Const. Morrison. “ That means whoever the intended recipients were, be they youth or others, will not receive them.

“We disrupted them to an extent these drugs don’t make it onto the street.”

Some of the seized drugs and other items. (Healey photo)

Police have charged a 53-year-old Murray Harbour, PEI man with trafficking a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking; and conspiracy to commit the indictable offence of trafficking a controlled substance.

Also charged was a Lower Montague, PEI man, aged 41. He is charged with conspiracy to commit the indictable offence of trafficking a controlled substance.

A 28-year-old Halifax man is charged with trafficking a controlled substance; three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking; conspiracy to commit the indictable offence of trafficking a controlled substance; and possession of property obtained by crime.

And the fourth person charged, a 27-year-old Halifax woman, faces offences such as two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking; conspiracy to commit the indictable offence of trafficking a controlled substance; and possession of property obtained by crime.

Some more of the items seized. (Healey photo)

Const. Morrison said investigators are also searching for another 28-year-old Halifax man, from the Bedford area, as part of this investigation.

This man is expected to be charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking and Conspiracy to Commit the Indictable Offence of Trafficking a Controlled Substance.

Supt. Popik explains the timeline of the investigation. 9Healey photo)

Const. Morrison and Supt. Jason Popik, “H” Division RCMP Federal Policing Officer, gave the timeline of how things happened during the investigation.

On January 16 and 17, 2023, investigators attended four locations, and searched a vehicle, in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island which resulted in the arrest of three men and one woman and the seizure of illicit drugs and cash.

On January 16, 2023, members of the RCMP Crime Reduction Unit in Prince Edward Island safely arrested two men at a bus depot in Charlottetown. During the arrest, a package containing 300 grams of cocaine was seized.

Later on, January 16, members of the RCMP Federal Intelligence Unit in Nova Scotia safely arrested a man and a woman at a bus depot in Halifax.

On January 17, members of the RCMP Crime Reduction Unit, Intelligence Collection Team, RCMP Federal and Serious Organized Crime in Prince Edward Island, Queens District RCMP, Kings District RCMP, Kings RCMP Street Crime Unit and RCMP Police Dog Services, executed a search warrant at a home on Route 18a in Murray Harbour.

During the search further evidence of drug trafficking was seized.

Cash that was seized in the investigation. (Healey photo)

Police say the seizure included the most MDMA ever in N.S. (Healey photo)

At the same time, members of the RCMP Federal Intelligence Unit, Federal and Serious Organized Crime and RCMP Emergency Response Team in Nova Scotia, executed search warrant at a business on Inglis St. in Halifax, an apartment on the Bedford Highway in Halifax, a home on Armenia Drive in Bedford and on a 2010 Toyota Prius.

During these searches RCMP investigators located and seized 1.3 kg of cocaine, 2 kg of MDMA, approximately 4000 psilocybin capsules, $45,000 in cash, packaging and drug paraphernalia.

The three men and one woman have been released from custody to appear in court at later dates.

“This investigation clearly demonstrates the federal and provincial coordinated efforts to combat organized crime in Nova Scotia and Atlantic Canada,” said Supt. Popik.

“The cooperation of our teams and investigational outcomes as a result were excellent and residents of the Maritimes are the beneficiaries of that great work.”

Const. Morrison and Supt. Popik said the investigation into the drugs remains ongoing.