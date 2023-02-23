Teamwork by police leads to arrest of impaired driver

ELMSDALE: Police detachments working together eld to the arrest of an impaired driver on Feb. 18 in Elmsdale.

Cpl. Jared Ryan, with East Hants RCMP, said the detachment in Enfield was advised by Halifax District RCMP of an impaired driver.

“We had a request from Halifax to assist in locating an impaired driver who had just left the HRM area in a small car,” said Cpl. Ryan.

Cpl. Ryan said officers with East Hants RCMP located the man—a 38-year-old from Elmsdale–suspected of impaired driving in Elmsdale. They arrested him.

“During the arrest, the man resisted and became assaultive toward officers,” he said.

The man was taken into custody and is facing multiple charges.