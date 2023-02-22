Flames win regional hoops title; host provincials March 3-5

SPRINGHILL: The Hants North Flames are regional Division 3 boys basketball champions.

After the weekend storm postponed action a day (as host Springhill was closed on Friday), play was split over two days due to scheduling.

The Flames win means they will host the provincial Division 3 championships in early March.

The Kennetcook-based Flames beat host Springhill 79-64 in the championship.

ADVERTISEMENT:

[adrotyate group=”2″]

Hants North won their other two round robin games to go to the final.

Leading Hants North Was Jordan Young with 22 points and 16 rebounds.

Dillon Miller and Cam Gilby each had 129 points. Drake White added 11 points.

The Division 3 provincial championships are set for March 3-5 at HNRH in Kennetcook.