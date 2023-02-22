SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: The 2023 race season schedule has been released by Scotia Speedworld, located adjacent to Halifax Stanfield Airport.

Entering their 36th year of operation, Scotia Speedworld is the only facility offering weekly stock car racing in Atlantic Canada and their schedule offers something for everyone this Summer. Beginning in May and running until the end of September, the track will host 22 stock car events over 18 weekends.

The CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series is the anchor of the Scotia Speedworld schedule. The Series begins on its traditional Victoria Day Long Weekend Sunday before transitioning to Friday night racing.

The season finale will take place on Saturday, September 30.

Some of the highlights of the 2023 CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series include:

New for 2023, the CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series will conclude on Saturday, September 30th with extended distance events for all five house divisions. The Halifax 300 will see a 136-lap Late Model Sportsman feature to celebrate the 36th Anniversary of the track.

The Legend, Mini Stock and Bandolero Outlaws will all compete in 50-lap features to cap their season with the Beginner Bandoleros also seeing laps added to their regular distance. In comparison to a Friday night finale, this event also allows the champions and rookies of the year more time to celebrate after the event.

The Halifax 300 will be a show points events for all divisions.

Returning for 2023 is Fanfest. The event sees free admission to the track on Friday, June 23rd with a ticket from a participating sponsor and an autograph session kicks off the evening’s festivities.

In addition, the $20 Carload Night promotion will return twice in 2023, once early in the season on Friday, May 26th and late in the year on Friday, September 15th.

The popular Kiddie Rides are also on the calendar for Friday, June 30th and Friday, September 1st.

The Toursec Mini Stocks (formerly Toursec Thunder and Lightning) will return to their roots as the Thunder on the Hill 100 returns on Friday, June 9th.

The event will see a true test of driver and machine as they go 100-laps around the 3/10-mile oval. The race has not been contested as a 100-lap feature in over ten years.

The Street Stock division will return to Scotia Speedworld for the first time in nearly 25 years this September as they compete on the undercard of the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour finale on Saturday, September 23rd.

More information on this event, including rules packages, purse and more, will be available as the season draws closer.

The AJK 50 for Late Model Sportsman returns for a third year on its late August date of Friday, August 25th. The 28th edition of the Shriners Classic will take place on Friday, July 7th.

INEX National Qualifiers, pending approval from INEX, will take place on Friday, July 21st for Bandoleros and Friday, August 18th for Legend cars.

Each division will see an off night before and after the Mid-Summer Break. In total, each division has 16 events scheduled including the Halifax 300.

In addition to the CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series, several touring series and special events are scattered throughout the 2023 schedule.

The East Coast International Pro Stock Tour anchors their schedule at Scotia Speedworld with four events. The Season Opener takes place on Saturday, May 20th and their 2023 season concludes in Halifax with a 200-lap finale on Saturday, September 23rd.

In between, the Maritimes top touring division will have a return engagement on Saturday, June 24th before headlining the Summer Clash 250 on Saturday, August 12th.

The Cross Roads Maritime League of Legends Tour will also call Scotia Speedworld home in 2023 with three Saturday stops on May 20th, August 12th and September 23rd.

The Auto World Maritime Allstar Sportsman Series will make a stop to Scotia Speedworld in June on Saturday, June 24th as the undercard to the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour on the same date, giving fans two big Late Model shows on the same afternoon.

The Heart of a Champion Hot Rod Classics will once again make an appearance at Scotia Speedworld during the Summer Clash 250 weekend on August 12th.

The World Series of Monster Trucks will return to Scotia Speedworld on the last weekend in July. More information on this event will be made available as announced by the event promotor.

The 36th Season of Racing at Scotia Speedworld kicks off on Saturday, May 20th and Sunday, May 21st.

The East Coast International Pro Stock Tour and the Cross Roads Maritime League of Legends Tour kick off their championship drive Saturday at 4pm with the CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series going green with their 2023 season on Sunday at 2pm.