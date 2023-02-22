Legend Series set for 10 race schedule across Maritimes

ENFIELD/WINDSOR JUNCTION: Nine weekends of racing awaits local Cross Road Maritime League of Legend tour drivers such as Gage Gilby, The Noble Boys, and Ayden Christensen, just to name a few.

The tour announced its 2023 schedule on Feb. 20, which features 10 races at five of the Maritimes top oval tracks this coming summer.

Scotia Speedworld, the home of INEX sanctioned racing in the Maritimes, hosts the Cross Roads Maritime League of Legends Tour thrice in 2023.

The 3/10-mile oval just outside of Halifax, Nova Scotia will kick off the 2023 season on Saturday, May 20th and close the year on Saturday, September 23rd. In between, the Series will visit on Saturday, August 12th as a part of the Summer Clash 250 weekend.

Antigonish-based Riverside International Speedway will also host the Cross Roads Maritime League of Legends Tour.

The series will stop at the James River track twice in the middle of their Summer stretch. The first race will take place during IWK 250 Super Weekend on Friday, July 14 with a return engagement to the high banks on Saturday, August 19 during the Summer Sizzler.

N.B. will see a trio of stops by the Cross Roads Maritime League of Legends Tour in 2023.

Petty International Raceway in River Glade, New Brunswick will host the Series on Saturday, July 22 during the River Glade International weekend and again on Saturday, September 16 during the Mike Stevens Memorial weekend.

The US LEGEND CARS/INEX sanctioned Tour will also stop at Speedway 660 on Labour Day Weekend for a pair of races on Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3 as a part of Speed Weekend.

The only stop to Prince Edward Island is scheduled for Saturday, July 29th as the Series heads to Oyster Bed Speedway.

The race is the fourth on the calendar for the popular Touring Series and ends the busy month of July for the Legend racers.

The 2023 schedule is subject to change without notice.

Fans and drivers are encouraged to keep up to date with the Maritime League of Legends Tour Social Media channels for any up-to-date information on events and information pertaining to the Series.

2023 Cross Roads Maritime League of Legends Tour Schedule Date Track Location Saturday, May 20th Scotia Speedworld Enfield, NS Friday, July 14th Riverside Int’l Speedway James River, NS Saturday, July 22nd Petty Int’l Raceway River Glade, NB Saturday, July 29th Oyster Bed Speedway Oyster Bed Bridge, PE Saturday, August 12th Scotia Speedworld Enfield, NS Saturday, August 19th Riverside Int’l Speedway James River, NS Saturday, September 3rd Speedway 660 Geary, NB Sunday, September 4th Speedway 660 Geary, NB Saturday, September 16th Petty Int’l Raceway River Glade, NB Saturday, September 23rd Scotia Speedworld Enfield, NS

For more information on the Cross Roads Maritime League of Legends, please visit MaritimeLegends.ca.

– with info from TimsCorner.ca

[adrotyate banner=”148″]