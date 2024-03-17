BIBLE HILL: New public housing in Colchester County will give up to 20 people a place to call home.



Dave Ritcey, MLA for Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River, on behalf of Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr, announced March 15, that seven units of new public housing will be built at the site of Allison Place, 40 Allison Ave., in Bible Hill.



The new building will have two storeys with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

The first floor will be fully accessible.

Construction will begin in spring 2025 with a targeted completion date of fall 2026.

“This commitment to public housing by our provincial government, highlighted by several announcements this week, is significant,” said Ritcey.

“We’re moving quickly to create more safe and affordable homes for Nova Scotians, and I’m pleased that Colchester County will benefit from this investment.”

The new housing units are part of the 222 units for the province announced in September.

There will be 150 new units in Halifax Regional Municipality, at the sites of Sackville Manor in Lower Sackville and Ahern Manor and Uniacke Square in Halifax.

Another 11 units will be at the site of Hilltop Manor in Kentville, 21 units will be built at the site of Pineview Apartments in Bridgewater, 22 units will be constructed at the site of the John Dan Complex in Glace Bay and 11 will be built at the location of Bellevue Apartments in Grand Étang, Inverness County.

The sites were selected based on:– suitability of the property– capacity to add more units to existing public housing sites– need for public housing and accessible units– proximity to services and amenities such as grocery stores and public transit.“Everyone deserves a safe and affordable home. I am proud that we are able to support this project for the residents of Colchester County.

“We will keep working closely with partners across the country to ensure that all Canadians have a place to call their own.”

– Sean Fraser, federal Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

“We are very pleased to see the Province investing in public housing here in Colchester. This is great news as we continue work to overcome the affordable housing shortage in our area.”— Mayor Christine Blair, Colchester County– the Province is investing $58.8 million in the 222 public housing units and the federal contribution is $24.4 million– the government recently announced an additional 25 new modular public housing units will be installed across the province by the end of March 2025