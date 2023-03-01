Province bans TikTok from government-owned mobile devices

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia’s government has announced they are banning TikTok from use on government-issued mobile devices, beginning today March 1.

“There is no need for the TikTok app to be on government-issued mobile devices,” said Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Service Nova Scotia and Internal Services.

“On March 1, the TikTok app will be removed from all government-issued mobile devices and blocked from being accessed to protect the privacy and security of government information.”

On a mobile device, the TikTok application’s data collection methods provide substantial access to the contents of the phone, making those who have downloaded the application more vulnerable to surveillance.

There are also concerns about the legal regime that governs the information collected.

There is no evidence at this time that foreign actors have compromised government information.