Meaghers Grant man charged in 3D firearms investigation

MEAGHERS GRANT: A 30-year-old man from Meaghers Grant has been charged in a 3D firearms investigation that involced the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

Following an investigation related to a suspected firearms manufacturing operation in Nova Scotia (NS), the CBSA and the RCMP have charged a Meaghers Grant resident with a number of smuggling and firearms-related offences.

In spring 2022, CBSA officers with the Outports and Postal Operations District Firearms Unit at the International Mail Processing Centre in Toronto intercepted two suspicious parcels addressed to a residence in Meaghers Grant. Each package contained five firearm suppressors. These items were held by CBSA for further investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT:

On July 19, CBSA investigators arrested Gordon Victor Julien (30) of Meaghers Grant for smuggling and executed a search warrant at his residence.

During the search of the home, CBSA located and seized one 3D firearm with suppressor, 3D firearm components, one prohibited handgun, a large amount of cash, and 40 3D-printed Glock switches which enable semi-automatic firearms to be fully automatic.

The CBSA requested operational assistance from the RCMP National Weapons Enforcement Support Team during the search warrant, to identify the seized firearms and associated components.

The items seized by the CBSA were transferred to the Halifax District RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU), which initiated a firearms trafficking investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The firearms and firearm components were sent for analysis. Multiple warrants to search mobile devices were also obtained by RCMP investigators.

On February 1, 2023, Julien was arrested by Halifax District RCMP SCEU for multiple weapons offences and was charged with the following under the Criminal Code of Canada (CC):

· Section 99(1) CC – Weapons Trafficking (three counts)

· Section 100 CC – Possession for the Purpose of Weapons Trafficking

· Section 102 CC – Making Automatic Firearm

· Section 95 (1)(a) CC – Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

· Section 92(1) CC – Possession of Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

· Section 92(2) CC – Possession of Prohibited Weapon or Device Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized (three counts)

· Section 91(2) CC – Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited Weapon or Restricted Weapon (three counts)

· Section 86(1) CC – Careless Use of Firearm

· Section 86(2) CC – Contravention of Storage Regulations

· Section 104(1)(a) CC – Unauthorized Importing or Exporting

ADVERTISEMENT:

On the same date, Julien was also charged by the CBSA with the following Customs Act offences:

· Section 159(1) – Smuggling

· Section 155 – Keeping, acquiring, disposing of goods illegally imported

Julien was released by the courts on conditions, and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on March 7.

Quotes

“We’re taking action to keep Canadians safe from gun violence. Guns produced by 3D printers – better known as ‘ghost guns’ – are a growing threat to Canadians, and our law enforcement agencies are stepping up efforts to address them. I want to thank the CBSA and RCMP for their hard work to protect our communities.”

– The Honourable Marco E.L. Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

ADVERTISEMENT:

“Keeping restricted and prohibited firearms and weapons out of Canada is an enforcement priority that CBSA officers and investigators take seriously. Thanks to the great work accomplished in collaboration with the RCMP, we’ve successfully dismantled a suspected 3D firearms manufacturing operation in Nova Scotia.”

– Dominic Mallette, Director, Intelligence & Enforcement, Atlantic Region, CBSA

“This investigation is a prime example of the RCMP and CBSA working hand-in-hand to effect the seizure of firearms and components smuggled into Canada or illegally manufactured within our borders. As we continue to investigate the increased use of 3D printers in illegal gun manufacturing, our priority is the public safety of all Nova Scotians.”

– Chief Superintendent Jeffrey Christie, Officer in Charge, Halifax District RCMP