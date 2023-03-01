BEAVER BANK/KINSAC: Residents in a part of Kinsac Road are being advised of a speed reduction being installed.

The HRM said in a release on Feb. 28 that the speed limit will be reduced from 60 km/h to 50 km/h on a segment of Kinsac Road in Beaver Bank.

The reduced speed zone is between Beaver Bank Road and Silver Leaf Drive.

HRM said crews will be posting the new signage this week.

This change is a result of an assessment of the corridor, related to changes in conditions and activities along the roadway.

This effort supports the municipality’s Strategic Road Safety Plan, which aims to reduce fatal and injury collisions on municipal roadways.

For more information about the Strategic Road Safety Plan and other road safety countermeasures, visit halifax.ca/roadsafety.