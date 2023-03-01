Restaurants participating in Sackville Sandwich Week announced

LOWER SACKVILLE: The Sackville Business Association and participating Sackville restaurants are excited to create a positive impact in the community through a common love of sandwiches.

Sackville Business Association is thrilled to announce that there are 18 participating restaurants involved in our fifth annual Sackville Sandwich Week, which is set for March 4-11.

This year organizers would like to thank Apartment 3 Espresso Bar, Avodah Café, A&W, Booster Juice, Boston Pizza, East Coast Smokehouse, Freeman’s Little New York, Futures Café, KFC, Mary Brown’s, MediTerra Kitchen & Turkish Grocery, Peppery Pizza & Poutine, Press Play Café, Randy’s Pizza, The Shawarma King, St. Louis Bar & Grill, Subway and Tom’s Family Restaurant.

Sackville Sandwich Week is a fun way to get out and support your local restaurants, support food literacy programming at the Sackville Public Library and potentially win a family membership to the Sackville Sports Stadium valued at $759.00.

For every feature sandwich sold, a donation will be made to support food literacy programming at Sackville Public Library.

“We are delighted to bring back our fifth annual sandwich week to the large supportive community of Sackville

residents,” said Michelle Champniss, executive director at Sackville Business Association.

“It is awesome to see our local restaurateurs come together year after year to support such a wonderful cause with a strong community behind them making it possible.”

During Sackville Sandwich Week, visit any of the participating restaurants and order their featured sandwich. The restaurant will then provide you with a sandwich passport (if it is your first entry) and then give you a stamp for your sandwich purchase.

When you fill out the sandwich passport with at least 3 different restaurant stamps, submit it to the ballot box located at any of the participating restaurants.

At the end of the event, Sackville Business Association will draw a complete card for a chance to win a family membership to Sackville Sports Stadium.

Keep your radio tuned into 96.5 the Breeze and your eyes on Sackville Business Association’s social media pages.

There will be several gift cards from the participating restaurants given away throughout the event week.

For more information visit the Sandwich Week website at sackvillesandwichweek.com. You can

also follow us on Twitter (@SackvilleBiz), Facebook (@sackvillebusinessassociation) and

Instagram (@sackvillebusiness).