HALIFAX: Nova Scotians can share their thoughts and ideas for the next provincial budget and future budgets by taking part in annual pre-budget consultations.

“The pre-budget consultation is a way for Nova Scotians to have their say on the solutions government advances in areas like healthcare, housing, our economy and our future,” said Finance and Treasury Board Minister Allan MacMaster.

“We will continue to listen to Nova Scotians to understand their priorities and find solutions for today’s pressing challenges and tomorrow’s opportunities.”

People can submit their suggestions by emailing budget@novascotia.ca, tweeting @NSFinance, mailing a submission to the Department of Finance and Treasury Board or speaking with their MLA.



The deadline for submissions is February 3.



Quick Facts:

— the mailing address for submissions is Department of Finance and Treasury Board, ATTN: Budget Consultation, P.O. Box 187, Halifax N.S., B3J 2N3



Additional Resources:

Nova Scotia budget primer: https://novascotia.ca/budget/budget-primer